Two charged over murder of Brazil miner in 2016

Two men including a convicted prisoner were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the nearly two-year-old murder of Brazilian gold miner, Naldinho De Costa Souza.
Phillip Williams and Fedal Williams were not required to plead to the indictable charge when they appear in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
The duo are accused of murdering Souza on February 9, 2016 at Fish Creek, Cuyuni River.
The police were able to make a breakthrough in the matter following the arrest of Phillip, a resident of Goshen, Essequibo River last Tuesday.
A wanted bulletin was also issued for Fedal on February 23, 2016.
However, the police were unable to locate him since they were unaware that he was an inmate at that Mazaruni Prison serving a sentence for robbery under arms and was registered under a different name.
The search continues for two other individuals who were implicated in the crime.
