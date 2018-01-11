Colombians, Venezuelan charged over Pomeroon drug bust

Charges were yesterday brought against four Colombians, three Guyanese and a Venezuelan, following an 11-kilogrammes cocaine bust at Pomeroon, Essequibo River on January 2nd.

Of the eight persons arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, one was charged with trafficking a narcotic, while the seven others, including a woman, were charged with aiding the trafficking of a narcotic.

Guyanese national Gavin Adams, 48, a carpenter and farmer of Grant Woodland, Pomeroon pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that between September 1st 2017 and Tuesday, January 2nd 2018 he trafficked in 11.410 kilograms of cocaine.

The seven others who pleaded ….