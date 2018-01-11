Colombians, Venezuelan charged over Pomeroon drug bust

Charges were yesterday brought against four Colombians, three Guyanese and a Venezuelan, following an 11-kilogrammes cocaine bust at Pomeroon, Essequibo River on January 2nd.
Of the eight persons arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, one was charged with trafficking a narcotic, while the seven others, including a woman, were charged with aiding the trafficking of a narcotic.
Guyanese national Gavin Adams, 48, a carpenter and farmer of Grant Woodland, Pomeroon pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that between September 1st 2017 and Tuesday, January 2nd 2018 he trafficked in 11.410 kilograms of cocaine.
The seven others who pleaded ….
Korner Kick Manager was murdered – autopsy shows
The police have launched a murder investigation into the death of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar manager, Tevin Parris following a post-mortem examination yesterday and one individual has been taken into custody for questioning.
Sugar workers to get 50% severance by end of month – President
President David Granger yesterday said that thousands of retrenched sugar workers will get 50% of their severance pay by the end of this month and the remainder in the second half of the year.
Water diverted from Parfaite Harmonie compounded Canal No. 1 flood woes
Water from La Parfaite Har-monie added to the drainage woes of Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which had been flooded since December 24.
Linden housewife dies after C-section delivery
The family of a 34-year-old housewife who died at the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital yesterday after a C-section surgery have questions about the care she received.
Ten years for man who killed music cart operator
Twenty-eight-year-old Quincy Massiah, called ‘Akeem,’ was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2014 killing of music cart operator, Trevor Raghubir, whom he stabbed in the abdomen.