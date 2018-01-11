Enmore already feeling impact of sugar layoffs

“The Grinch come and he thief Christmas and the other holidays,” residents from Enmore and its environs proclaimed as the workers retrenched from the estate and their families begin to feel the squeeze.
Vibrant and busy are two of the words that residents of Enmore say are the first that come to mind when they are asked to describe their community. However, over the last few months, the residents say they are now being forced to change the way they describe and view their community as it is becoming a “ghost town.”
“When they had the estate running, even when the workers were in the backdam, you would see people up and down the road all the time. The shops would be filled with people doing their business, buses going to and fro. Now, hundreds of sugar workers are home but the streets are clear. You don’t have people coming out of their house and that shows the level of their discomfort,” community leader, Taajnauth Jadunauth told Stabroek News on Tuesday.
Despite it being just two weeks since the….
Colombians, Venezuelan charged over Pomeroon drug bust
Charges were yesterday brought against four Colombians, three Guyanese and a Venezuelan, following an 11-kilogrammes cocaine bust at Pomeroon, Essequibo River on January 2nd.
Korner Kick Manager was murdered – autopsy shows
The police have launched a murder investigation into the death of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar manager, Tevin Parris following a post-mortem examination yesterday and one individual has been taken into custody for questioning.
Sugar workers to get 50% severance by end of month – President
President David Granger yesterday said that thousands of retrenched sugar workers will get 50% of their severance pay by the end of this month and the remainder in the second half of the year.
Water diverted from Parfaite Harmonie compounded Canal No. 1 flood woes
Water from La Parfaite Har-monie added to the drainage woes of Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which had been flooded since December 24.
Linden housewife dies after C-section delivery
The family of a 34-year-old housewife who died at the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital yesterday after a C-section surgery have questions about the care she received.