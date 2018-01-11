Korner Kick Manager was murdered – autopsy shows

The police have launched a murder investigation into the death of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar manager, Tevin Parris following a post-mortem examination yesterday and one individual has been taken into custody for questioning.

Divisional Commander Marlon Chapman yesterday afternoon confirmed with Stabroek News that the injury sustained by Parris is not consistent with that of suicide and as such the investigation has taken a turn.

The autopsy was performed yesterday morning by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary.

The police in a statement yesterday said that the autopsy ….