Ministry to tap $40m bond to refund Dynamic passengers

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) has initiated the process to access a bond for the sum of US$200,000 which was lodged by Dynamic International Airways in collaboration with their local handling agent, Roraima Airways Inc when it began operations here.
A release from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAAA) today said that the monies will be used to refund passengers in Guyana who purchased tickets to travel on the now defunct Dynamic Airways, provided that they have not been able to use the whole or part of same to travel.
The release said that Roraima Airways Inc has submitted to the MOPI, a list of 609 passengers who are eligible for the refund. The MOPI will publish the names of the eligible passengers in the local press, and details for these individuals to uplift their refunds. Passengers eligible for a refund whose names are not published are asked to contact Roraima Airways Inc.
The MOPI said it wishes to assure the affected passengers that the Ministry is working assiduously to have the process expedited.
In October last year, Dynamic International Airways formally announced that effective October 3, 2017 it had discontinued its regular service between New York and Guyana.
It said this has become necessary as it continues to reorganise its Chapter 11 (bankruptcy) case. Ray Lawlor, CEO said in a statement that the company regretted the development and wanted to thank customers for their support over the last four years that it served the Guyana market.
“We are aware of the tremendous inconvenience this will cause to our customers who have loyally supported us over the years, for that we do apologize. We ask for your understanding with this situation and want to assure all passengers who were scheduled to use our services after October 3, they will be issued a refund on the un-used portion of their ticket. Dynamic intends to honor all its financial commitments to passengers, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
“Those passengers who would have paid for tickets to travel after October 3 can be assured of refunds and Dynamic intends to honor its outstanding debt to the Airport and Civil Aviation authorities,” said Lawlor.
Corruption main problem in T&T police service – ex PM Panday
(Trinidad Guardian) Former prime minister Basdeo Panday yesterday identified “corruption, waste and mismanagement” as the main problems that have been existing in the Police Service for decades.
Colombians, Venezuelan charged over Pomeroon drug bust
Charges were yesterday brought against four Colombians, three Guyanese and a Venezuelan, following an 11-kilogrammes cocaine bust at Pomeroon, Essequibo River on January 2nd.
Korner Kick Manager was murdered – autopsy shows
The police have launched a murder investigation into the death of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar manager, Tevin Parris following a post-mortem examination yesterday and one individual has been taken into custody for questioning.
Sugar workers to get 50% severance by end of month – President
President David Granger yesterday said that thousands of retrenched sugar workers will get 50% of their severance pay by the end of this month and the remainder in the second half of the year.
Water diverted from Parfaite Harmonie compounded Canal No. 1 flood woes
Water from La Parfaite Har-monie added to the drainage woes of Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which had been flooded since December 24.