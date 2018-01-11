Ministry to tap $40m bond to refund Dynamic passengers

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) has initiated the process to access a bond for the sum of US$200,000 which was lodged by Dynamic International Airways in collaboration with their local handling agent, Roraima Airways Inc when it began operations here.

A release from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAAA) today said that the monies will be used to refund passengers in Guyana who purchased tickets to travel on the now defunct Dynamic Airways, provided that they have not been able to use the whole or part of same to travel.

The release said that Roraima Airways Inc has submitted to the MOPI, a list of 609 passengers who are eligible for the refund. The MOPI will publish the names of the eligible passengers in the local press, and details for these individuals to uplift their refunds. Passengers eligible for a refund whose names are not published are asked to contact Roraima Airways Inc.

The MOPI said it wishes to assure the affected passengers that the Ministry is working assiduously to have the process expedited.

In October last year, Dynamic International Airways formally announced that effective October 3, 2017 it had discontinued its regular service between New York and Guyana.

It said this has become necessary as it continues to reorganise its Chapter 11 (bankruptcy) case. Ray Lawlor, CEO said in a statement that the company regretted the development and wanted to thank customers for their support over the last four years that it served the Guyana market.

“We are aware of the tremendous inconvenience this will cause to our customers who have loyally supported us over the years, for that we do apologize. We ask for your understanding with this situation and want to assure all passengers who were scheduled to use our services after October 3, they will be issued a refund on the un-used portion of their ticket. Dynamic intends to honor all its financial commitments to passengers, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

“Those passengers who would have paid for tickets to travel after October 3 can be assured of refunds and Dynamic intends to honor its outstanding debt to the Airport and Civil Aviation authorities,” said Lawlor.