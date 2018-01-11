Ten years for man who killed music cart operator

Twenty-eight-year-old Quincy Massiah, called ‘Akeem,’ was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2014 killing of music cart operator, Trevor Raghubir, whom he stabbed in the abdomen.

Appearing before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown, Massiah denied that on November 28, 2014 at D’ Urban and Camp streets, he had murdered Raghubir. He, however, pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter, accepting that on that day he unlawfully killed Raghubir, called ‘Dougla Boy,’ with whom he also worked as a music cart operator.

When asked, the accused confirmed that he had discussed his decision to plead with his attorney. He said that no one was forcing him, and he understood that he would be sentenced to a period of imprisonment for the offence.

The prosecution’s facts which ….