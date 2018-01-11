Ten years for man who killed music cart operator

Twenty-eight-year-old Quincy Massiah, called ‘Akeem,’ was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2014 killing of music cart operator, Trevor Raghubir, whom he stabbed in the abdomen.
Appearing before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown, Massiah denied that on November 28, 2014 at D’ Urban and Camp streets, he had murdered Raghubir. He, however, pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter, accepting that on that day he unlawfully killed Raghubir, called ‘Dougla Boy,’ with whom he also worked as a music cart operator.
When asked, the accused confirmed that he had discussed his decision to plead with his attorney. He said that no one was forcing him, and he understood that he would be sentenced to a period of imprisonment for the offence.
The prosecution’s facts which ….
Colombians, Venezuelan charged over Pomeroon drug bust
Charges were yesterday brought against four Colombians, three Guyanese and a Venezuelan, following an 11-kilogrammes cocaine bust at Pomeroon, Essequibo River on January 2nd.
Korner Kick Manager was murdered – autopsy shows
The police have launched a murder investigation into the death of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar manager, Tevin Parris following a post-mortem examination yesterday and one individual has been taken into custody for questioning.
Sugar workers to get 50% severance by end of month – President
President David Granger yesterday said that thousands of retrenched sugar workers will get 50% of their severance pay by the end of this month and the remainder in the second half of the year.
Water diverted from Parfaite Harmonie compounded Canal No. 1 flood woes
Water from La Parfaite Har-monie added to the drainage woes of Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which had been flooded since December 24.
Linden housewife dies after C-section delivery
The family of a 34-year-old housewife who died at the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital yesterday after a C-section surgery have questions about the care she received.