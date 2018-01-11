Trio charged with breaking into cars at ‘Flashback’ show

Three men were yesterday granted $75,000 bail each on charges of breaking and entering vehicles and stealing items at the recent “Flashback” show.
It is alleged that Eon Thomas, Courtney Sabosa and Marlon Williams (no addresses provided), between January 6th and 7th, broke and entered the car of Kenrick Daniel and stole items valued $153,000.
It is further alleged that the three men on the same dates broke and entered the car of Ricky Notes and stole items valued $127,000.
The third charge states that three men on the same dates broke and entered the motor vehicle of Derek Henry and stole items valued $78,900.
Thomas, Sabosa and Williams denied all three of the charges.
Magistrate Fabayo Azore granted the men bail at the sum of $75,000 each and adjourned the matter until February 7th.
