Bullets rain as gang raids De Velde

Gunmen invaded De Velde Village in the Berbice River on Wednesday night and robbed two families of an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, and the victims are concerned over the slothful response by divisional police.

“I want to register my concern because it was no ordinary robbery scene. Gunshots firing and nobody could have done anything to help. We called the police and report since last night [Wednesday night] and they said they coming tomorrow [today]. What is that? What are we supposed to do if these men return?” a traumatised Kenrick Lindie asked in wake of the attack, which left his daughter-in-law wounded.

He further questioned why the police would take their time to respond to an attack of such a nature. “New Amsterdam Police Station is just two and half hours away. They could have come here today [Thursday] but they are not here. Spent shells are all over the place and we can’t do thing until the police come,” Lindie further said.

Deputy Commander of ‘B’ Division Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News yesterday that the police ….