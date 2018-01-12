Four-year-old dies after injection at Suddie Hospital

A four-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she allegedly had an allergic reaction to an injection that was given to her at the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Valentina Persaud of Jib, Essequibo Coast who was admitted to the Suddie Public Hospital on Wednesday morning last, after she suffered a seizure. This is according to the mother of the deceased, Vevina Persaud who watched her only child die at the hospital.

Vevina told this newspaper that her daughter went to bed on Tuesday night and appeared to have been in a normal state.

“But sometime around 02:00 hrs, she woke up ….