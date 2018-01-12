GPH probing newborn’s death

A first time mother is now mourning the loss of her baby, who died on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), which has been accused of negligent care in the lead up to the child’s birth.
A day after the delivery of her child, Tricia Benjamin, 21, was left mourning the loss of the baby girl, who she carried full term.
When contacted, GPH Public Relations Officer Mitzy Campbell stated that the hospital was aware of the case and it is currently being investigated.
According to Benjamin’s mother-in-law, Eslyn David, the young woman was ….
Skeldon protest ups pressure over severance
At a protest held in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne yesterday, the President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand called on the government to “respect the law” and pay thousands of laid-off sugar workers their full severance.
Bullets rain as gang raids De Velde
Gunmen invaded De Velde Village in the Berbice River on Wednesday night and robbed two families of an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, and the victims are concerned over the slothful response by divisional police.
Four-year-old dies after injection at Suddie Hospital
A four-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she allegedly had an allergic reaction to an injection that was given to her at the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast.
Guyhoc woman gets 3 years, $18M fine over cocaine in hammocks
Tiffini Collison, the woman who was accused of trying to mail four hammocks soaked in cocaine last year, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and sentenced to three years and nine months in jail and fined $18.2 million.
Indian High Commissioner criticises DPI over misleading Facebook post
Indian High Commissioner to Guyana V Mahalingam has labelled a Facebook post by Director of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan, in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission in Guyana was interfering in the country’s internal affairs, as both reckless and intentionally misleading.