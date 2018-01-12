GPH probing newborn’s death

A first time mother is now mourning the loss of her baby, who died on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), which has been accused of negligent care in the lead up to the child’s birth.

A day after the delivery of her child, Tricia Benjamin, 21, was left mourning the loss of the baby girl, who she carried full term.

When contacted, GPH Public Relations Officer Mitzy Campbell stated that the hospital was aware of the case and it is currently being investigated.

According to Benjamin’s mother-in-law, Eslyn David, the young woman was ….