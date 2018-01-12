Guyhoc woman gets 3 years, $18M fine over cocaine in hammocks

Tiffini Collison, the woman who was accused of trying to mail four hammocks soaked in cocaine last year, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and sentenced to three years and nine months in jail and fined $18.2 million.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan handed down the sentence and the fine at the conclusion of Collison’s trial in Georgetown.

The charge against Collison, 26, of F 21 Guyhoc Park, stated that on September 20th, 2017, at DHL in Alberttown, she trafficked 6.742 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford prosecuted the matter, while ….