New York sues Exxon, others over climate change

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York City announced on Wednesday that it filed a multibillion dollar lawsuit against five top oil companies, citing their “contributions to global warming,” as it said it would divest fossil fuel investments from its $189 billion public pension funds over the next five years.
The lawsuit, against BP Plc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, follows similar lawsuits filed last year by San Francisco and other California cities seeking billions of dollars in damages from rising sea levels due to climate impacts.
“Safeguarding the retirement of our city’s police officers, teachers, firefighters and city workers is our top priority, and we believe that their financial future is linked to the sustainability of the planet,” Comptroller Scott Stringer said in the statement.
The lawsuits are the latest legal challenges against oil companies over climate change and come as the firms are searching for new business models amid pressure by governments and consumers for cleaner energy.
“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a global issue and requires global participation and actions,” Exxon said in a statement. “Lawsuits of this kind — filed by trial attorneys against an industry that provides products we all rely upon to power the economy and enable our domestic life – simply do not do that.”
Chevron also said the lawsuits only serve special interests. ConocoPhillips declined to comment, and neither BP nor Shell could immediately be reached.
Exxon this week hit back against the California lawsuits in a filing with a Texas state court pointing out none of the cities disclosed such risks to bond buyers and arguing the lawsuits were politically motivated and linked to cases brought by the states of New York and Massachusetts.
New York’s goal of eliminating about $5 billion in securities of nearly 200 oil companies, would be among the biggest public pension divestments from fossil fuels to date, the city said in a statement.
Norway’s trillion-dollar wealth fund, the largest of its kind, in November proposed cutting billions of dollars in oil and gas stocks.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo previously has said he planned to halt future fossil fuel investments in the state’s public employee pension fund. The case is City of New York vs BP Plc et al, U.S. District Court for Manhattan No. 1:18-cv-00182
Guyanese man dies in NY after mugging
A retired Guyanese, Dhanraj Mangra, died in New York after an attack by two muggers on January 3rd, according to the New York Daily News.
Trump cancels Britain trip, blames Obama for “peanuts” London embassy deal
LONDON, (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled a trip to London scheduled for next month to open a new embassy, saying he did not want to endorse what he understood was an Obama-era decision to move out of the old one.
Skeldon protest ups pressure over severance
At a protest held in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne yesterday, the President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand called on the government to “respect the law” and pay thousands of laid-off sugar workers their full severance.
Bullets rain as gang raids De Velde
Gunmen invaded De Velde Village in the Berbice River on Wednesday night and robbed two families of an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, and the victims are concerned over the slothful response by divisional police.
Four-year-old dies after injection at Suddie Hospital
A four-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she allegedly had an allergic reaction to an injection that was given to her at the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast.