Sixteen injured after Route 44 bus topples

An accident at the junction of Sheriff Street and the Rupert Craig Highway left over a dozen persons with injuries yesterday.
The accident occurred around 1 pm, when the Route 44 minibus driver lost control of his vehicle, BWW 1243, while allegedly speeding along the highway.
Some 16 persons were said to have been injured as a result and they were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment by public-spirited citizens and an ambulance.
The driver and others suffered broken bones and lacerations about their bodies. Some persons were treated and discharged, while others were admitted.
Stabroek News was told that the driver was proceeding east when, in an attempt to jump the traffic light at the Sherriff Street junction, he tried to overtake a canter and clipped it, resulting in him losing control of his vehicle.
The minibus toppled several times and cleared a drain before landing on a parapet, several lots away from the point of impact.
The driver of the canter was taken into police custody for questioning as part of the investigation of the accident.
