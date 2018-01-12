Skeldon protest ups pressure over severance

At a protest held in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne yesterday, the President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand called on the government to “respect the law” and pay thousands of laid-off sugar workers their full severance.

With the government coming in for heavy flak over the severance, President David Granger on Wednesday announced to the nation that half would be paid by the end of this month and the other half in the second half of this year.

Chand, addressing the former sugar workers and their relatives, stated that the government’s announcement on Wednesday is in violation of the law. He told the protestors, “When you become redundant you are entitled to your severance pay…It is your legal right”, to receive severance pay.

He further added that the President of the country ….