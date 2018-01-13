City sets public forum on garbage fees

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will host a public consultation next Thursday on the proposed implementation of a residential charge for garbage disposal, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday.

King told a press conference at City Hall that the M&CC has been receiving a lot of feedback on the proposal from individuals and groups and, as a result, decided to hold a public consultation next Thursday at 5 pm in the City Hall compound, where all are invited. At Monday’s statutory meeting of the city council, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green had instructed that a public consultation be held.

“The idea is to give citizens an opportunity to share their views and ideas on this proposed fee. Over the next three weeks, we will have similar meetings across the city,” King said.

On Monday, Chase-Green said that ….