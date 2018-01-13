Harmon says no reports of diplomatic staffers in Venezuela feeling unsafe

Although warehouses in the compound where Guyana’s Honorary Consulate is located in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, were looted just after noon on Wednesday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said that the government has received no reports that diplomatic staffers feel threatened.

Stabroek News was told that staffers of the consulate were terrified when looters broke into the compound, armed with sledgehammers.

The looters broke large steel doors leading to warehouses in the compound and emptied them of their contents. As these events unfolded, the staff remained trapped indoors.

Patrick Husain, the Honorary Consul, was ….