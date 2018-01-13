Information director’s criticisms of Indian descent conference don’t represent gov’t position

Minister of State Joseph Harmon has distanced government from a Facebook post by Director of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission in Guyana was interfering in the country’s internal affairs after ministers of government were not invited to a conference for persons of Indian descent in India.
Harmon yesterday explained that that after invitations were received, the decision on who would attend the in India was made by government’s Chief Whip Amna Ally, who engaged with the Indian High Commissioner on the matter. A similar engagement is said to have occurred with Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira.
Indian High Commissioner to Guyana V Mahalingam, who dubbed Khan’s initial post both reckless and intentionally misleading, has explained that persons of Indian origin who are not ministers were invited.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, Harmon said that ….
Only 10% of sum needed for sugar workers’ severance initially budgeted – Harmon
Only $500 million was allocated by the government in the 2018 national budget for severance payments for sugar workers when roughly $5 billion is needed, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed yesterday.
Murdered Korner Kick manager received death threats -mother
The mother of murdered Korner Kick manager Tevin Parris says that he was fearful for his life since he had received death threats in the past and she believes that he may have been killed due to greed and envy.
Hailing contributions of Chinese, President says new arrivals welcome
Emphasising the cultural and economic contributions of the Chinese people on the 165th Anniversary of their arrival on these shores, President David Granger yesterday welcomed the new wave of migrants from China and said it was a testament to the strong ties between Georgetown and Beijing.
Motorcycle bandits rob woman of $5M in Kitty hold-up
A Perseverance, East Bank Demerara resident was on Thursday afternoon robbed of almost $5 million in cash and other valuables after she was attacked in Kitty by two motorcycle bandits.
Couple charged with trafficking five Venezuelan women at Diamond Hotel
Two persons were yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that they trafficked five women at the Diamond Hotel and Bar in Georgetown.