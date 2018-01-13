Information director’s criticisms of Indian descent conference don’t represent gov’t position

Minister of State Joseph Harmon has distanced government from a Facebook post by Director of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission in Guyana was interfering in the country’s internal affairs after ministers of government were not invited to a conference for persons of Indian descent in India.

Harmon yesterday explained that that after invitations were received, the decision on who would attend the in India was made by government’s Chief Whip Amna Ally, who engaged with the Indian High Commissioner on the matter. A similar engagement is said to have occurred with Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana V Mahalingam, who dubbed Khan’s initial post both reckless and intentionally misleading, has explained that persons of Indian origin who are not ministers were invited.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, Harmon said that ….