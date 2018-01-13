Motorcycle bandits rob woman of $5M in Kitty hold-up

A Perseverance, East Bank Demerara resident was on Thursday afternoon robbed of almost $5 million in cash and other valuables after she was attacked in Kitty by two motorcycle bandits.

The armed bandits robbed the 34-year-old woman of a bag containing $4.9 million as well as a Samsung Galaxy S6 phone, a gold ankle band and documents, including her national ID and bank cards.

The attack reportedly occurred around 3.15 pm at Pere Street, Kitty.

Stabroek News was told that the woman was attacked after she travelled from a location at Light and Sixth streets, Alberttown.

At Kitty, the pillion rider dismounted the motorcycle and held the woman at gunpoint and demanded that she hand over her bag. Out of fear for her life, she complied with the demand.

The police have obtained surveillance footage from the scene of the crime. Several persons were questioned and statements were obtained.