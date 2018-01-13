Murdered Korner Kick manager received death threats -mother

The mother of murdered Korner Kick manager Tevin Parris says that he was fearful for his life since he had received death threats in the past and she believes that he may have been killed due to greed and envy.
“One thing I did know for sure is that my son was fearful for his life because he would have got several calls about coming in at Korner Kick and all these things,” Natasha Bernard said yesterday. “Sometimes he would got to switch cars, he would sleep and whatever… so, I don’t know. I am not pointing fingers at anybody; I am not god but I know that god is there,” Bernard added.
Parris, 21, of Lot 66 Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown, was discovered dead in his house with a gunshot wound to his head on Monday morning.
Stabroek News was told that Parris’ ….
