Only 10% of sum needed for sugar workers’ severance initially budgeted – Harmon

Only $500 million was allocated by the government in the 2018 national budget for severance payments for sugar workers when roughly $5 billion is needed, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed yesterday.
President David Granger on Wednesday promised the laid-off sugar workers that they will receive 50% of their severance payments by the end of this month and the remainder in the second half of the year. This means that around $2.5 billion will be needed for the payment this month and it has led government to say that it is looking at making cuts in spending to finance the payout.
Harmon explained the $500 million allocation by saying that the government was not sure of exactly how many workers would be sent home. At last count, around 4,000 have been made redundant by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
“There was severance in the sum ….
Murdered Korner Kick manager received death threats -mother
The mother of murdered Korner Kick manager Tevin Parris says that he was fearful for his life since he had received death threats in the past and she believes that he may have been killed due to greed and envy.
Hailing contributions of Chinese, President says new arrivals welcome
Emphasising the cultural and economic contributions of the Chinese people on the 165th Anniversary of their arrival on these shores, President David Granger yesterday welcomed the new wave of migrants from China and said it was a testament to the strong ties between Georgetown and Beijing.
Motorcycle bandits rob woman of $5M in Kitty hold-up
A Perseverance, East Bank Demerara resident was on Thursday afternoon robbed of almost $5 million in cash and other valuables after she was attacked in Kitty by two motorcycle bandits.
Couple charged with trafficking five Venezuelan women at Diamond Hotel
Two persons were yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that they trafficked five women at the Diamond Hotel and Bar in Georgetown.
PPP/C supporters stage protest as president visits Region Six
As President David Granger entered Region Six yesterday morning, he was met with a line of PPP/C members and supporters, who staged a protest along the main road at the entrance to the Berbice Bridge.