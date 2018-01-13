PPP/C supporters stage protest as president visits Region Six

As President David Granger entered Region Six yesterday morning, he was met with a line of PPP/C members and supporters, who staged a protest along the main road at the entrance to the Berbice Bridge.

President Granger and his entourage did not stop to interact with the protestors but opted to continue their journey to Fyrish, Corentyne, where he later commissioned a bus as part of his Five B’s initiative.

The protestors told Stabroek News that they were seeking to voice their dissatisfaction with several government decisions and to ensure “betterment for all citizens” of the country. Zamal Hussain, PPP/C Regional Supervisor, said they will continue to protest when President Granger and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo visit the region to show their “discomfort with several issues” and he cited the unilateral appointment of the Guyana Elections Commission Chairman as one of them.

Hussain added that the protest was also on ….