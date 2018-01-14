Damage to underground cables blamed for non-functional East Bank highway lights

Extensive damage to underground cables is responsible for the non-functional highway lights from Craig to Friendship, on the East Bank of Demerara, head of the Street and Highway Lights Department of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Terrence O’Brien says.

Road users and residents who live along the East Bank have been complaining about the lack of lights along the public road for more than a year, while noting that it makes it difficult to navigate the road, which is potholed and sometimes populated by stray animals.

“The road is usually pitch dark in the nights and besides your car light and the lights from other oncoming traffic, you can barely see a thing and most of the time they have large potholes that you can’t see, especially when it rains,” Joseph Gordon, a bus driver, who frequently uses the highway, told Stabroek News.

Other motorists have shared….