De Velde shooting linked to dispute among ganja farmers -police

A man has been detained in connection with the shooting incident that occurred De Velde Village, Berbice River, last Wednesday, which police say is linked to an apparent dispute among several alleged ganja farmers.
Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release issued yesterday, said that a team of police officers, headed by Deputy Commander of ‘B’ Division Edmond Cooper, visited the area on Friday and their investigation determined that there was no robbery.
“…the alleged shooting incident was not robbery related but is linked to an apparent dispute of a drug related transaction among several alleged cultivators of cannabis sativa,” the release said.
