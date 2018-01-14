Fly Jamaica hoping to clear backlog today

Fly Jamaica hopes to clear its passenger backlog today and return to normal operations tomorrow, according to its Commercial Operations Manager Carl Bowen.
He was yesterday offering an update on the delayed and cancelled flights that passengers traveling with the airline have been facing over the last week. Fly Jamaica, which has Guyanese principals, has been affected by scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of its planes and a winter storm in New York.
Bowen noted that a flight is scheduled for this morning that would see passengers for both New York and Toronto being able to depart Guyana, thus clearing the backlog by more than 90%.
But even as the airline says it is ….
BK protests $3.5B Mazaruni prison contract
BK International Inc has lodged a protest with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) over the award of a $3.5 billion contract for the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison and a key part of the company’s complaint is the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion.
Cash-sniffing dogs to join anti-laundering fight
Cash-sniffing dogs are to be sourced from the United States as part of the campaign against money-laundering, according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.
Shot Kaneville home robbery victim succumbs
Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was shot during a robbery at his home last month, succumbed yesterday.
Gov’t severance plan for sugar workers not good enough, GTUC says
The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has declared that the government’s promises to pay dismissed sugar worker severance in two installments is “not good enough,” and that the failure to budget for the payouts is a worrying sign of intensified attacks on workers’ rights.
Caricom condemns Trump’s “unenlightened” comments on Haiti, African nations
The Caribbean Community (Caricom) yesterday condemned United States President Donald Trump’s disparagement of Haitian immigrants and his reported description of African nations as “shithole countries,” while saying that the insult to the character of the countries and their citizens is totally unacceptable.