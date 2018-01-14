Fly Jamaica hoping to clear backlog today

Fly Jamaica hopes to clear its passenger backlog today and return to normal operations tomorrow, according to its Commercial Operations Manager Carl Bowen.

He was yesterday offering an update on the delayed and cancelled flights that passengers traveling with the airline have been facing over the last week. Fly Jamaica, which has Guyanese principals, has been affected by scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of its planes and a winter storm in New York.

Bowen noted that a flight is scheduled for this morning that would see passengers for both New York and Toronto being able to depart Guyana, thus clearing the backlog by more than 90%.

But even as the airline says it is ….