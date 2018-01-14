Gov’t severance plan for sugar workers not good enough, GTUC says

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has declared that the government’s promises to pay dismissed sugar worker severance in two installments is “not good enough,” and that the failure to budget for the payouts is a worrying sign of intensified attacks on workers’ rights.
In a press statement yesterday, GTUC called for sobriety and integrity to guide decision-making on the sugar industry’s future, while saying that poor budgetary allocation on the matter is indicative that “no premium has been placed on the concerns of the workers.”
Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed on Friday that only $500 million was allocated by the government in the 2018 national budget for severance payments for sugar workers when roughly $5 billion is needed.
According to the GTUC, government….
BK protests $3.5B Mazaruni prison contract
BK International Inc has lodged a protest with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) over the award of a $3.5 billion contract for the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison and a key part of the company’s complaint is the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion.
Cash-sniffing dogs to join anti-laundering fight
Cash-sniffing dogs are to be sourced from the United States as part of the campaign against money-laundering, according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.
Shot Kaneville home robbery victim succumbs
Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was shot during a robbery at his home last month, succumbed yesterday.
Fly Jamaica hoping to clear backlog today
Fly Jamaica hopes to clear its passenger backlog today and return to normal operations tomorrow, according to its Commercial Operations Manager Carl Bowen.
Caricom condemns Trump’s “unenlightened” comments on Haiti, African nations
The Caribbean Community (Caricom) yesterday condemned United States President Donald Trump’s disparagement of Haitian immigrants and his reported description of African nations as “shithole countries,” while saying that the insult to the character of the countries and their citizens is totally unacceptable.