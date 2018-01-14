Joint Services member admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police

The police say that good investigating work by detectives in ‘A’ Division has resulted in the arrest of two motorcycle bandits who on January 11th, 2017, robbed a Kitty resident at gunpoint of cash and items valued in excess of $5.5 million dollars.
About 11.30 last night, the police say that acting on information they went to the home of one of the suspects who resides at Middle Road, La Penitence. He was not at home but a 67- year-old old female relative was and a search revealed an unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds, five cellular phones and a motorcycle. The female was taken in custody and based on further information obtained, the La Penitence suspect who was identified to be an active member of the Joint Services, was located and handed over to the police by his superiors. He has since admitted to the commission of the crime and named an accomplice who has also been taken into custody. Investigations are in progress.
Man fatally shot in incident with city constable
A mentally-challenged man, who was yesterday shown in a video on Facebook in a scuffle with a City Constable, was this afternoon afternoon fatally shot by a City Constable on Regent Street just outside the Bourda Outpost.
U.S. resumes DACA applications after judge blocks end to programme
(Reuters) – U.S. immigration authorities said on Saturday that it will resume accepting requests under a programme that shields young people brought to the United States illegally from deportation after a court order blocked a government decision to end the programme.
BK protests $3.5B Mazaruni prison contract
BK International Inc has lodged a protest with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) over the award of a $3.5 billion contract for the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison and a key part of the company’s complaint is the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion.
Cash-sniffing dogs to join anti-laundering fight
Cash-sniffing dogs are to be sourced from the United States as part of the campaign against money-laundering, according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.
Shot Kaneville home robbery victim succumbs
Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was shot during a robbery at his home last month, succumbed yesterday.