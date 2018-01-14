Joint Services member admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police

The police say that good investigating work by detectives in ‘A’ Division has resulted in the arrest of two motorcycle bandits who on January 11th, 2017, robbed a Kitty resident at gunpoint of cash and items valued in excess of $5.5 million dollars.

About 11.30 last night, the police say that acting on information they went to the home of one of the suspects who resides at Middle Road, La Penitence. He was not at home but a 67- year-old old female relative was and a search revealed an unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds, five cellular phones and a motorcycle. The female was taken in custody and based on further information obtained, the La Penitence suspect who was identified to be an active member of the Joint Services, was located and handed over to the police by his superiors. He has since admitted to the commission of the crime and named an accomplice who has also been taken into custody. Investigations are in progress.