Man fatally shot in incident with city constable

A mentally-challenged man, who was yesterday shown in a video on Facebook in a scuffle with a City Constable, was this afternoon afternoon fatally shot by a City Constable on Regent Street just outside the Bourda Outpost.
Marlon Fredericks succumbed this afternoon to injuries he sustained from the bullet wound.
The circumstances surrounding his shooting at this time remains unclear.
Joint Services member admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police
The police say that good investigating work by detectives in ‘A’ Division has resulted in the arrest of two motorcycle bandits who on January 11th, 2017, robbed a Kitty resident at gunpoint of cash and items valued in excess of $5.5 million dollars.
U.S. resumes DACA applications after judge blocks end to programme
(Reuters) – U.S. immigration authorities said on Saturday that it will resume accepting requests under a programme that shields young people brought to the United States illegally from deportation after a court order blocked a government decision to end the programme.
BK protests $3.5B Mazaruni prison contract
BK International Inc has lodged a protest with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) over the award of a $3.5 billion contract for the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison and a key part of the company’s complaint is the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion.
Cash-sniffing dogs to join anti-laundering fight
Cash-sniffing dogs are to be sourced from the United States as part of the campaign against money-laundering, according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.
Shot Kaneville home robbery victim succumbs
Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was shot during a robbery at his home last month, succumbed yesterday.