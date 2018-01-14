Shot Kaneville home robbery victim succumbs

Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was shot during a robbery at his home last month, succumbed yesterday.
Ramanah, called ‘Jack,’ of 624 Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was shot in the abdomen during the robbery, which occurred around 12.10 am on December 13th, 2017.
The attack was carried out by two gunmen, who invaded his home and robbed him of a $40,000 gold chain.
Afterward, Ramanah was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was treated before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). He underwent surgery and had been admitted as a patient of the Intensive Care Unit of the GPH.
BK protests $3.5B Mazaruni prison contract
BK International Inc has lodged a protest with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) over the award of a $3.5 billion contract for the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison and a key part of the company’s complaint is the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion.
Cash-sniffing dogs to join anti-laundering fight
Cash-sniffing dogs are to be sourced from the United States as part of the campaign against money-laundering, according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.
Gov’t severance plan for sugar workers not good enough, GTUC says
The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has declared that the government’s promises to pay dismissed sugar worker severance in two installments is “not good enough,” and that the failure to budget for the payouts is a worrying sign of intensified attacks on workers’ rights.
Fly Jamaica hoping to clear backlog today
Fly Jamaica hopes to clear its passenger backlog today and return to normal operations tomorrow, according to its Commercial Operations Manager Carl Bowen.
Caricom condemns Trump’s “unenlightened” comments on Haiti, African nations
The Caribbean Community (Caricom) yesterday condemned United States President Donald Trump’s disparagement of Haitian immigrants and his reported description of African nations as “shithole countries,” while saying that the insult to the character of the countries and their citizens is totally unacceptable.