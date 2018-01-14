Shot Kaneville home robbery victim succumbs

Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was shot during a robbery at his home last month, succumbed yesterday.

Ramanah, called ‘Jack,’ of 624 Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was shot in the abdomen during the robbery, which occurred around 12.10 am on December 13th, 2017.

The attack was carried out by two gunmen, who invaded his home and robbed him of a $40,000 gold chain.

Afterward, Ramanah was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was treated before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). He underwent surgery and had been admitted as a patient of the Intensive Care Unit of the GPH.