The Ramsaroop sisters: Continuing a proud tradition of service to the poor

Several peeled bulbs of garlic lay on the counter before him and as he was in the process of peeling more, he briefly took his eyes away from the task to address this reporter.
“Good morning ma’am how can I help you?” he asked and following my answer, “Okay, let me escort you.”
His name is Rensford Rodney and he is a resident at the Dharm Shala located in Albouystown and according to him, first cousin of the late historian, political activist and scholar Dr Walter Rodney.
He is 70 years old and has been….
BK protests $3.5B Mazaruni prison contract
BK International Inc has lodged a protest with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) over the award of a $3.5 billion contract for the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison and a key part of the company’s complaint is the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion.
Cash-sniffing dogs to join anti-laundering fight
Cash-sniffing dogs are to be sourced from the United States as part of the campaign against money-laundering, according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.
Shot Kaneville home robbery victim succumbs
Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was shot during a robbery at his home last month, succumbed yesterday.
Gov’t severance plan for sugar workers not good enough, GTUC says
The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has declared that the government’s promises to pay dismissed sugar worker severance in two installments is “not good enough,” and that the failure to budget for the payouts is a worrying sign of intensified attacks on workers’ rights.
Fly Jamaica hoping to clear backlog today
Fly Jamaica hopes to clear its passenger backlog today and return to normal operations tomorrow, according to its Commercial Operations Manager Carl Bowen.