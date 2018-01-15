City to meet ExxonMobil

Following several requests, City Hall has been able to secure a meeting tomorrow at ExxonMobil’s country headquarters.

Stabroek News has seen a letter written by Town Clerk Royston King which requested a meeting with ExxonMobil to discuss among other things working together “to secure the integrity and the interest of local communities and the city as a whole.”

The letter dated January 3, 2018 followed a series of letters which began in July 2016 and which also appealed to the company’s “demonstrated corporate social responsibility in many parts of the world.”….