City to meet ExxonMobil

Following several requests, City Hall has been able to secure a meeting tomorrow at ExxonMobil’s country headquarters.
Stabroek News has seen a letter written by Town Clerk Royston King which requested a meeting with ExxonMobil to discuss among other things working together “to secure the integrity and the interest of local communities and the city as a whole.”
The letter dated January 3, 2018 followed a series of letters which began in July 2016 and which also appealed to the company’s “demonstrated corporate social responsibility in many parts of the world.”….
Two men shot dead in Pomeroon
Police detectives have been sent to the Pomeroon River area after two men were shot dead yesterday afternoon.
Vendor shot dead by city constable
A mentally-challenged vendor was yesterday fatally shot in his back by a city lance corporal as he allegedly attempted to flee custody, a day after he was in a scuffle with a city constable during which both men suffered injuries and a shot was fired.
Soldier admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police
A Lance Corporal from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is in police custody and has confessed to robbing a Kitty resident of over $5.5M in cash and other valuables, the police said.
Nath declines CEO post at GBTI
The parting between the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and its recently hired Trinidadian Chief Executive Officer, Larry Nath came through a mutual understanding and following questions that had been raised here over the appointment, sources close to the process says.
Guyana needs a new political party – Ramkarran
Guyana needs a new political party which will seek the support of the groups that the Alliance for Change (AFC) has disappointed, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran.