DPI’s posts about Indian conference do not augur well for diplomatic ties – Greenidge

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge says that complaints by Director of Public Information, Imran Khan on his Facebook page about an Indian conference for MPs of Indian origin do not augur well for diplomatic relations between Georgetown and New Delhi.

He said this is more so coming on the eve of a planned bilateral meeting scheduled to be held in India.

While Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam has publicly responded to Khan’s Facebook post questioning why ministers of government were not invited to the conference, the Indian High Commission here has not formally complained to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…..