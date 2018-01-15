GPHC X-ray service down

Issues with the output of X-ray images at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) have resulted in patients having to seek X-ray services at private facilities.
This was confirmed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GPHC retired Brigadier George Lewis, who in a brief interview with Stabroek News explained that the hospital has been relying on other health institutions to provide the service to patients over the last few days as a result of issues experienced with the imagining output of its X-ray machines…..
Two men shot dead in Pomeroon
Police detectives have been sent to the Pomeroon River area after two men were shot dead yesterday afternoon.
Vendor shot dead by city constable
A mentally-challenged vendor was yesterday fatally shot in his back by a city lance corporal as he allegedly attempted to flee custody, a day after he was in a scuffle with a city constable during which both men suffered injuries and a shot was fired.
Soldier admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police
A Lance Corporal from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is in police custody and has confessed to robbing a Kitty resident of over $5.5M in cash and other valuables, the police said.
Nath declines CEO post at GBTI
The parting between the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and its recently hired Trinidadian Chief Executive Officer, Larry Nath came through a mutual understanding and following questions that had been raised here over the appointment, sources close to the process says.
Guyana needs a new political party – Ramkarran
Guyana needs a new political party which will seek the support of the groups that the Alliance for Change (AFC) has disappointed, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran.