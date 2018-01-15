Guyana needs a new political party – Ramkarran

Guyana needs a new political party which will seek the support of the groups that the Alliance for Change (AFC) has disappointed, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran.
In his column which appeared in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran cited the failure of the main political groups: PNC/APNU+AFC and the PPP/C to break the ethno-political divide that has gripped the country for decades.
Ramkarran who was a member of the PPP for nearly 50 years before quitting said it appears that for those who believe that the end of the culture of ethno-political dominance is a pre-requisite for Guyana’s progress, that a political struggle would have to be carried out to encourage the political parties to accept such a course. Does such a struggle have a reasonable chance of success? he asked…..
Two men shot dead in Pomeroon
Police detectives have been sent to the Pomeroon River area after two men were shot dead yesterday afternoon.
Vendor shot dead by city constable
A mentally-challenged vendor was yesterday fatally shot in his back by a city lance corporal as he allegedly attempted to flee custody, a day after he was in a scuffle with a city constable during which both men suffered injuries and a shot was fired.
Soldier admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police
A Lance Corporal from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is in police custody and has confessed to robbing a Kitty resident of over $5.5M in cash and other valuables, the police said.
Nath declines CEO post at GBTI
The parting between the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and its recently hired Trinidadian Chief Executive Officer, Larry Nath came through a mutual understanding and following questions that had been raised here over the appointment, sources close to the process says.
Number 69 cyclist dies after struck by hire car
A hire car driver was last night around 8.30 placed under arrest after he fatally struck a cyclist along the Number 71 Village Public Road.