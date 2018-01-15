Guyana needs a new political party – Ramkarran

Guyana needs a new political party which will seek the support of the groups that the Alliance for Change (AFC) has disappointed, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran.

In his column which appeared in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran cited the failure of the main political groups: PNC/APNU+AFC and the PPP/C to break the ethno-political divide that has gripped the country for decades.

Ramkarran who was a member of the PPP for nearly 50 years before quitting said it appears that for those who believe that the end of the culture of ethno-political dominance is a pre-requisite for Guyana’s progress, that a political struggle would have to be carried out to encourage the political parties to accept such a course. Does such a struggle have a reasonable chance of success? he asked…..