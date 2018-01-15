JOHIL seeking to set up integrated farm in North Rupununi

A Guyanese of “Brazilian heritage with strong connections”, Jeanne Disarz, is seeking to establish an Integrated Agriculture Venture which would see among other things the cultivation of corn and soybean in the North Rupununi, Region 9.
Disarz has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) for an environmental permit to proceed with her project titled JOHIL Green Farms.
According to an EPA advertisement last week, the project seeks to adopt modern agricultural technology and systems currently being used in Brazil to cultivate dry savannah lands. It’s expected to be implemented in four annual phases with first year capital investment being pegged at more than US$3.3 million…..
