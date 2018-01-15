Nath declines CEO post at GBTI

The parting between the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and its recently hired Trinidadian Chief Executive Officer, Larry Nath came through a mutual understanding and following questions that had been raised here over the appointment, sources close to the process says.
“His confirmation to the position was subjected to him meeting all the requisite checks here. You know there was the issue with the (Guyana) Securities Council and here and so on…so yes, while he had a contract and all of that he still had to pass these things,” the source said.
Governor of the Bank of Guyana, Gobind Ganga has confirmed to Stabroek News that Nath will no longer be the local bank’s CEO as he explained that he received correspondence that the Trinidadian had declined the post…..
