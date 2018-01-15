Number 69 cyclist dies after struck by hire car

A hire car driver was last night around 8.30 placed under arrest after he fatally struck a cyclist along the Number 71 Village Public Road.

Dead is Devanand Rupa Hardeo, 53, of Number 69 Village, Corentyne.

According to information gathered, HC 6790 was travelling en route to New Amsterdam allegedly at a fast rate when it struck the cyclist from the back pitching him some 80 feet away.

The cyclist was picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. ….