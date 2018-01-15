Ramjattan checking complaint against award of Mazaruni prison contract

Following a protest by BK International to the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on the award of the $3.5B Mazaruni Prison contract to a joint venture, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan says that he will be looking into the concerns raised to determine if there were any breaches in the process.

“I did receive a letter from him and yes I have learned of the protest but I will be checking with our legal team and given that I myself am an attorney, I will also check to determine if any laws were broken or what happens now with the project and so forth,” Ramjattan told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.

In July of last year, Ramjattan announced that plans were on stream to expand the Mazaruni Prison, in keeping with one of the recommendations coming out of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into 2016 Camp Street prison fire, which left 17 inmates dead and that funds would be allocated from the 2018 Budget to execute the project…..