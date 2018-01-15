Vendor shot dead by city constable

A mentally-challenged vendor was yesterday fatally shot in his back by a city lance corporal as he allegedly attempted to flee custody, a day after he was in a scuffle with a city constable during which both men suffered injuries and a shot was fired.

Police yesterday said that the lance corporal who fired the shot at 33-year-old Marlon Fredericks, a vendor of Tiger Bay, has been taken into custody following the incident around 1.15 pm.

There were differing versions yesterday on how Fredericks was fatally shot but the killing and the scuffle the day before will raise once again concerns about the manner in which the security forces apprehend and restrain suspects…..