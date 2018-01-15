Vendor shot dead by city constable

A mentally-challenged vendor was yesterday fatally shot in his back by a city lance corporal as he allegedly attempted to flee custody, a day after he was in a scuffle with a city constable during which both men suffered injuries and a shot was fired.
Police yesterday said that the lance corporal who fired the shot at 33-year-old Marlon Fredericks, a vendor of Tiger Bay, has been taken into custody following the incident around 1.15 pm.
There were differing versions yesterday on how Fredericks was fatally shot but the killing and the scuffle the day before will raise once again concerns about the manner in which the security forces apprehend and restrain suspects…..
Two men shot dead in Pomeroon
Police detectives have been sent to the Pomeroon River area after two men were shot dead yesterday afternoon.
Soldier admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police
A Lance Corporal from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is in police custody and has confessed to robbing a Kitty resident of over $5.5M in cash and other valuables, the police said.
Nath declines CEO post at GBTI
The parting between the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and its recently hired Trinidadian Chief Executive Officer, Larry Nath came through a mutual understanding and following questions that had been raised here over the appointment, sources close to the process says.
Guyana needs a new political party – Ramkarran
Guyana needs a new political party which will seek the support of the groups that the Alliance for Change (AFC) has disappointed, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran.
Number 69 cyclist dies after struck by hire car
A hire car driver was last night around 8.30 placed under arrest after he fatally struck a cyclist along the Number 71 Village Public Road.