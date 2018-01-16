$25M contract signed for restart of Kitty Market restoration

Restoration of the Kitty Market should resume next week, following the signing of a $25 million contract yesterday between the Ministry of Communities and BML Architects and Engineers Consultancy and Construction Services to have the first phase of works completed.

BML was reportedly selected through a closed tender process, in which it was the only bidder.

The contract is being funded by government under the $200 million Georgetown Restoration Programme and the signing comes just one month before the two year anniversary marking the beginning of the initial rehabilitative works on the facility. It was expected that the repairs would have been completed within five months, but the council was reportedly unable to fund the project’s continuation…..