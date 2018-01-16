AFC still to decide if it will contest local gov’t polls with APNU

With Local Government Elections (LGE) on the horizon the Alliance for Change (AFC) is still to decide whether they will compete as part of the governing coalition or attempt to resurrect their identity as an independent party by competing alone.

Speaking at the party’s first press conference for the year, party Leader Raphael Trotman said 2018 will see the AFC focusing its efforts on LGE and Constitutional Reform.

He noted that the party is prepared to host a series outreaches both to the general public and its members across the country. ….