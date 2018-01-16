Business, investment sessions to be held for redundant sugar workers

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) and the Ministry of Business are to hold business and investment forums for workers who were made redundant at the end of last year.

Around 4,000 sugar workers were let go by GuySuCo at the end of December and the government has been criticised for not having any alternative plans in place for them particularly since whole communities are at risk from the job losses.

A joint statement from the two yesterday said that GuySuCo and the Small Business Bureau of the Ministry of Business are jointly pursuing an Economic Resilience programme of which the Alternative Livelihoods Initiative is a part…..