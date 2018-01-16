Child rapist sentenced to 45 years

Omadat Persaud, who was on trial for raping a five-year-old girl in 2015, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 45 years in jail after a jury unanimously convicted him of the crime.

Persaud, who appeared visibly distressed after the verdict was announced, maintained his innocence when given a chance to speak. “I’m innocent,” he said.

Speaking on his client’s behalf, attorney Darren Wade subsequently sought to berate the jury for its verdict but was sternly reprimanded by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, who told him that he was out of line…..