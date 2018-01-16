Convict to serve 15 more years for Agricola robbery-murder

Jermaine Savory was yesterday morning sentenced to 15 years in jail for the murder of Melissa Payne, the woman who was fatally shot in a robbery on the Agricola Public Road in 2008.

Handing down the sentence was Justice James Bovell-Drakes, who presided over the trial at the High Court in Georgetown.

A jury found Savory guilty about three weeks ago but sentencing was, however, deferred to facilitate a probation report, which was requested by defence attorney Maxwell McKay.

Probation and Social Services Officer Pamela Atwell, who read the report to the court, yesterday, said the mother of the convict related to her the unusual behaviours he exhibited from childhood…..