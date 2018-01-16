Cops seek motive for Pomeroon murders

The police were up to yesterday afternoon still working to ascertain the motive behind the murders of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday and a potential witness was taken into custody to assist with the investigation.

The man, said to be a farmer, was reportedly in the vicinity when Baharally, 28, of Grant Stelling, Hope Lower Pomeroon, and Godette, 23, of Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon, were shot dead and subsequently fled out of fear. “He is not one of the two suspects we are looking for. He is just assisting with the investigations,” a reliable source told Stabroek News…..