Fly Jamaica says backlog cleared

After days of flight delays, cancellations and criticisms from stranded passengers, Fly Jamaica says it has been able to resume normal operations after clearing its backlog over the weekend.

Commercial Operations Manager Carl Bowen also said it has already started making administrative changes to ensure that they are better prepared to tackle similar situations.

Giving an update to Stabroek News yesterday, Bowen stated that they are back on schedule and currently have no backlog here or in the USA and Canada…..