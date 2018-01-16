Fly Jamaica says backlog cleared

After days of flight delays, cancellations and criticisms from stranded passengers, Fly Jamaica says it has been able to resume normal operations after clearing its backlog over the weekend.
Commercial Operations Manager Carl Bowen also said it has already started making administrative changes to ensure that they are better prepared to tackle similar situations.
Giving an update to Stabroek News yesterday, Bowen stated that they are back on schedule and currently have no backlog here or in the USA and Canada…..
Billions diverted by prison unrest partly to blame for GuySuCo severance shortfall in budget – Trotman
Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Raphael Trotman yesterday said the diversion of billions to the security sector after the destruction of the Camp Street prison was partly responsible for the government not budgeting the full sum for severance payments to laid off sugar workers.
Cops seek motive for Pomeroon murders
The police were up to yesterday afternoon still working to ascertain the motive behind the murders of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday and a potential witness was taken into custody to assist with the investigation.
Ramotar claims gov’t ignored promised India loans for sugar industry
Former President Donald Ramotar has accused the current government of accepting loans from India that he initiated except those pertaining to the rehabilitation of the sugar industry but State Minister Joseph Harmon says he is unaware of the claim and has urged that the former head of state prove it.
Child rapist sentenced to 45 years
Omadat Persaud, who was on trial for raping a five-year-old girl in 2015, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 45 years in jail after a jury unanimously convicted him of the crime.
Mother urges justice for vendor killed by city cop
The mother of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, yesterday called for justice for her son, while saying that an autopsy found that he died of a gunshot wound to his chest.