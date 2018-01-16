GCAA certifies new airline for operation

Domestic Airways Incorporated became the first airline in two years to enter the local market after receiving its operator’s certificate from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) yesterday.

The official handing over of the certificate was done at the GCAA’s High Street, Kingston, office in Georgetown in the presence of officials of the Authority and Domestic Airways Incorporated.

Director General of the GCAA Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field explained that the company had applied for an air operator’s certificate in November, 2016. He noted that the application was subsequently accepted by the authority, thus beginning the process of certification, which, according to him, is a key component of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) oversight system…..