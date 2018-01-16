Heavy winds, rain zap power to East Coast, West Bank

GPL says that some of its customers on the West Coast and East Bank of Demerara experienced unusually lengthy power cuts as a result of heavy winds and rain last evening and early this morning.
At 11:53 pm yesterday, a line fault at 5th Avenue, Diamond, EBD resulted in service interruption within the Diamond Housing Scheme; while at 3 this morning, a burnt high voltage main at Crane Village, WCD caused power outages from Windsor Forest to Best Village.
A thorough inspection of the affected areas and identification of the faults could not be accomplished until daylight and improvement in weather conditions.
On completion of remedial works, power was restored to the West Coast Demerara at 08:35hrs and Diamond EBD at approximately 09:30hrs.
GPL offered apologies to its customers who were affected by these events.
Arif Bulkan to take oath as Justice of Appeal
Attorney, Dr Arif Bulkan is to be sworn in as an acting Justice of Appeal tomorrow.
Billions diverted by prison unrest partly to blame for GuySuCo severance shortfall in budget – Trotman
Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Raphael Trotman yesterday said the diversion of billions to the security sector after the destruction of the Camp Street prison was partly responsible for the government not budgeting the full sum for severance payments to laid off sugar workers.
Cops seek motive for Pomeroon murders
The police were up to yesterday afternoon still working to ascertain the motive behind the murders of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday and a potential witness was taken into custody to assist with the investigation.
Ramotar claims gov’t ignored promised India loans for sugar industry
Former President Donald Ramotar has accused the current government of accepting loans from India that he initiated except those pertaining to the rehabilitation of the sugar industry but State Minister Joseph Harmon says he is unaware of the claim and has urged that the former head of state prove it.
Child rapist sentenced to 45 years
Omadat Persaud, who was on trial for raping a five-year-old girl in 2015, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 45 years in jail after a jury unanimously convicted him of the crime.