Paul Williams acting as Top Cop

Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine is currently overseas on duty and Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Williams will temporarily hold his post.

This was confirmed by Williams yesterday who told Stabroek News that Ramnarine is expected to return this weekend.

Williams currently holds two posts since he is also still conducting his duties as the Crime Chief.

He was tasked with performing the duties of the Commissioner although Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken is more senior.