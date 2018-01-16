Paul Williams acting as Top Cop

Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine is currently overseas on duty and Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Williams will temporarily hold his post.
This was confirmed by Williams yesterday who told Stabroek News that Ramnarine is expected to return this weekend.
Williams currently holds two posts since he is also still conducting his duties as the Crime Chief.
He was tasked with performing the duties of the Commissioner although Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken is more senior.
Billions diverted by prison unrest partly to blame for GuySuCo severance shortfall in budget – Trotman
Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Raphael Trotman yesterday said the diversion of billions to the security sector after the destruction of the Camp Street prison was partly responsible for the government not budgeting the full sum for severance payments to laid off sugar workers.
Cops seek motive for Pomeroon murders
The police were up to yesterday afternoon still working to ascertain the motive behind the murders of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday and a potential witness was taken into custody to assist with the investigation.
Ramotar claims gov’t ignored promised India loans for sugar industry
Former President Donald Ramotar has accused the current government of accepting loans from India that he initiated except those pertaining to the rehabilitation of the sugar industry but State Minister Joseph Harmon says he is unaware of the claim and has urged that the former head of state prove it.
Child rapist sentenced to 45 years
Omadat Persaud, who was on trial for raping a five-year-old girl in 2015, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 45 years in jail after a jury unanimously convicted him of the crime.
Mother urges justice for vendor killed by city cop
The mother of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, yesterday called for justice for her son, while saying that an autopsy found that he died of a gunshot wound to his chest.