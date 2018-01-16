PwC sets off on valuation of GuySuCo assets

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) yesterday began its mission here to value the assets of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) which would lead to the issuing of prospectuses that potential investors can mull.

The start of PwC’s work here was announced in a press release yesterday by the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) under the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL). The SPU was set up to oversee the divestment of sugar industry assets.

PwC was chosen from a field of the top four international financial services providers…..