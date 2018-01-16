Trotman says AFC satisfied with performance in gov’t

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is satisfied with its achievement during its time in government although it acknowledges that more could have been done, according to party leader Raphael Trotman, who yesterday said he believes that it has not lost any support.

Trotman, who was at the time responding to criticism levelled against the party, also told a news conference that he relies on history and not critics and is ready to respond to those in the trenches and not those who sit as pundits.

He reminded that when the AFC was launched, it was dismissed by pundits as “wishy washy” and “underwhelming” and told it would achieve nothing. “Ten years later, we achieved what no other political party in the history of the Anglophone Caribbean has both as a political party and a third force. We gained 5 then 7 then 12 seats into government,” Trotman said…..